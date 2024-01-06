The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) visit the Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at Prudential Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Golden Eagles are 5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -5 144.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

Marquette's games this season have had an average of 144.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 7-6-1 against the spread this season.

Marquette has won eight of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have been at least a -218 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 68.6% chance of a victory for Marquette.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 6 42.9% 78.0 151 66.4 134.5 148.1 Seton Hall 4 28.6% 73.0 151 68.1 134.5 140.0

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The 78.0 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 9.9 more points than the Pirates allow (68.1).

Marquette is 7-4-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 7-6-1 4-4 4-10-0 Seton Hall 5-8-1 2-2 5-9-0

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Seton Hall 16-1 Home Record 9-6 8-4 Away Record 6-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-1 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

