In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mats Zuccarello to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 12 assists.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

