How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will try to halt a 16-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 47.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Panthers are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 348th.
- The Panthers put up just 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than the Titans allow (77.4).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 77.4 points, it is 6-3.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison
- Milwaukee is putting up 83.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.5 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (75.5).
- Defensively the Panthers have played better at home this year, surrendering 77.1 points per game, compared to 84.8 in away games.
- At home, Milwaukee is averaging 3.5 more threes per game (10.3) than away from home (6.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (29.9%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-75
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/31/2023
|Wright State
|W 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Oakland
|L 100-95
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/6/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/12/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
