The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-16, 0-5 Horizon League) will be trying to break a 16-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Milwaukee Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Milwaukee (-7.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Milwaukee (-8.5) 150.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Milwaukee vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Milwaukee has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Panthers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 2-13-1 against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Titans' 16 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.