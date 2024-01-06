For bracketology insights around Milwaukee and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 2-4 NR NR 287

Milwaukee's best wins

Milwaukee's signature win this season came on November 18 in a 67-61 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. Kendall Nead, as the top point-getter in the victory over Mississippi Valley State, compiled 19 points, while Kamy Peppler was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 313/RPI) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 314/RPI) on December 3

75-67 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on January 7

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 357/RPI) on November 17

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on November 25

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-6 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Panthers have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Milwaukee has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).

The Panthers have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Milwaukee has been given the 292nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Panthers' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records above .500.

Milwaukee has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

