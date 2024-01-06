The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a five-game win streak into a road contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), winners of five straight as well. It tips at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
  • The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).
  • Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 139th.
  • The Gamecocks score an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When South Carolina allows fewer than 76.2 points, it is 11-1.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than on the road (65.0).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, draining 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage on the road.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina scored 5.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
  • The Gamecocks allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina made more treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers W 70-60 Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 85-62 Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/10/2024 Tennessee - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 Alabama - Humphrey Coliseum

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon W 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M W 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/9/2024 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

