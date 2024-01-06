Can we anticipate Nic Petan lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nic Petan score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Petan stats and insights

Petan is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

