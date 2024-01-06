Outagamie County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Outagamie County, Wisconsin today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kaukauna High School at Madison Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.