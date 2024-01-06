Racine County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Racine County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Living Word Lutheran High School at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Saint Catherines High School at Racine Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
