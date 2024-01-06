Hatayspor Antakya versus Caykur Rizespor is a game to watch on a Saturday Super Lig slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

How to watch all the games in the Super Lig today is available here.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Hatayspor Antakya

Hatayspor Antakya is on the road to play Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (+110)

Caykur Rizespor (+110) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+255)

Hatayspor Antakya (+255) Draw: (+245)

Watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor travels to match up with Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Istanbul Basaksehir (+110)

Istanbul Basaksehir (+110) Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+230)

Adana Demirspor (+230) Draw: (+260)

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor is on the road to play MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Trabzonspor (+120)

Trabzonspor (+120) Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+230)

MKE Ankaragucu (+230) Draw: (+240)

Watch Samsunspor vs Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul is on the road to face Samsunspor at Samsun 19 Mayis in Samsun.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Favorite: Samsunspor (+110)

Samsunspor (+110) Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+250) Draw: (+245)

