Saturday's NHL matchup between the Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena sees the Wild as road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Blue Jackets (+110). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Minnesota and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 20 of 37 games this season.

The Wild are 10-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Blue Jackets have 12 wins in the 36 games in which they've been an underdog.

Minnesota is 8-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (88.9% win percentage).

Columbus has 33 games this season playing as the underdog by +110 or longer, and is 12-21 in those contests.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.70 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.70 2.80 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 4-5-1 6.7 3.50 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.50 3.90 4 16.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

