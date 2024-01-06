The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four games in a row.

In the past 10 games, the Wild have gone 5-5-0 while scoring 27 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.7%). They have given up 28 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+110)

Blue Jackets (+110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have gone 5-4-9 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 16-17-4.

In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-6-2 record (good for eight points).

In the six games this season the Wild scored only one goal, they went 1-4-1 (three points).

Minnesota has scored two goals in eight games this season (2-5-1 record, five points).

The Wild have scored more than two goals in 22 games (13-7-2, 28 points).

In the 13 games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 6-7-0 to register 12 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 19 games. The Wild went 6-11-2 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 25th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 22nd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

