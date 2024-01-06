When the Minnesota Wild face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Kirill Kaprizov and Johnny Gaudreau will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Minnesota, Kaprizov has 34 points in 34 games (13 goals, 21 assists).

Mats Zuccarello is another key contributor for Minnesota, with 28 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has posted 15 goals and 10 assists for Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-8-2. He has conceded 50 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 432 saves with an .896% save percentage (49th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Gaudreau has totaled 18 assists and seven goals in 40 games. That's good for 25 points.

Zachary Werenski's 25 points this season, including one goal and 24 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 13 assists for Minnesota.

In the crease, Daniil Tarasov has a 2-2-1 record this season, with an .895 save percentage (51st in the league). In 5 games, he has 153 saves, and has allowed 18 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 25th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 22nd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.