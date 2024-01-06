The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four straight games.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-130) Blue Jackets (+110) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 71.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (10-4).

Minnesota has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Wild have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 20 times.

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 109 (25th) Goals 122 (13th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 145 (30th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (26th) 35 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (10th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Minnesota has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over four times.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild offense's 109 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Wild are ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 118 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -9.

