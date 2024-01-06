Wild vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four straight games.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-130)
|Blue Jackets (+110)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 71.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (10-4).
- Minnesota has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Wild have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota's 37 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 20 times.
Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Wild vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|109 (25th)
|Goals
|122 (13th)
|118 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|145 (30th)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (26th)
|35 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Minnesota has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Minnesota hit the over four times.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Wild offense's 109 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Wild are ranked 15th in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 118 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 24th in goal differential at -9.
