If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 21 21 14

Wisconsin's best wins

On December 2, Wisconsin registered its best win of the season, a 75-64 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25. Max Klesmit led the charge versus Marquette, amassing 21 points. Next on the team was Steven Crowl with 16 points.

Next best wins

88-72 at home over Nebraska (No. 49/RPI) on January 6

65-41 over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on November 20

70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on December 5

83-72 at home over Iowa (No. 101/RPI) on January 2

69-61 over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on November 22

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Wisconsin is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Badgers have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Wisconsin has to overcome the fourth-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Badgers have 16 games left versus teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Wisconsin's 17 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV Channel: BTN

