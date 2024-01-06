When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Wisconsin be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Wisconsin's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-3 NR NR 87

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin's best wins

On November 14 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in the RPI, Wisconsin notched its signature win of the season, a 66-64 victory at home. Ronnie Porter, as the top scorer in the victory over South Dakota State, dropped 17 points, while Brooke Schramek was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

82-72 over Boston College (No. 150/RPI) on November 25

78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 157/RPI) on December 13

67-61 on the road over Illinois (No. 159/RPI) on January 7

74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on November 9

62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 287/RPI) on November 7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Wisconsin is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Wisconsin has to overcome the 24th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Badgers' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Wisconsin's 14 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wisconsin games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.