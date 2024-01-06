The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who have won five straight. It starts at 2:15 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • In games Wisconsin shoots higher than 37.9% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Badgers sit at 252nd.
  • The 74.8 points per game the Badgers average are nine more points than the Cornhuskers allow (65.8).
  • When Wisconsin scores more than 65.8 points, it is 9-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last year, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Badgers played better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 in road games.
  • Wisconsin averaged 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State W 75-60 Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State W 80-53 Kohl Center
1/2/2024 Iowa W 83-72 Kohl Center
1/6/2024 Nebraska - Kohl Center
1/10/2024 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
1/13/2024 Northwestern - Kohl Center

