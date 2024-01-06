The Wisconsin Badgers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Cornhuskers have won five games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline FanDuel Wisconsin (-7.5) 145.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Badgers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Nebraska has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Cornhuskers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Wisconsin is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (24th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (20th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Badgers' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 21st-biggest change.

Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.8%.

