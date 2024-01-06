Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Bogosian scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Bogosian averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 18:59 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

