Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the league, 84 per game.

So far this season, Jones has compiled 545 rushing yards on 120 attempts (54.5 ypg), while scoring two rushing TDs. On the year, Jones also has 25 receptions for 203 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jones and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jones vs. the Bears

Jones vs the Bears (since 2021): 5 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Bears in the 2023 season.

Chicago has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The 84 rushing yards the Bears allow per contest makes them the best rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Bears' defense is ranked second in the league with eight rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Packers vs Bears on Fubo!

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jones with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jones Rushing Insights

So far this season, Jones has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 10 opportunities).

The Packers pass on 57.0% of their plays and run on 43.0%. They are 11th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 29.0% of his team's 414 rushing attempts this season (120).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (7.5%).

He has 29 red zone carries for 35.4% of the team share (his team runs on 48.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Aaron Jones Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Jones Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Jones has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Jones has received 6.9% of his team's 549 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He averages 5.3 yards per target this season (203 yards on 38 targets).

In one of 10 games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jones has been targeted nine times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 20 ATT / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 21 ATT / 127 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.