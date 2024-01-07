Should you wager on Aaron Jones hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has 545 yards on 120 carries (54.5 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Jones also figures in the passing game, with 203 receiving yards on 25 catches (20.3 yards per game) plus one TD.

Jones has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 10).

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 13 53 0 4 16 0 Week 16 @Panthers 21 127 0 1 8 0 Week 17 @Vikings 20 120 0 1 10 0

