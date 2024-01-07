Big East teams are on Sunday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the UConn Huskies squaring off against the Georgetown Hoyas.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas 1:30 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SNY UConn Huskies at Georgetown Hoyas 1:30 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 SNY

