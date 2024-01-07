Camilo Villegas will be among those at the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to place a wager on Camilo Villegas at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Villegas Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Camilo Villegas Insights

Villegas has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free four times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times in his last 16 rounds.

Villegas has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Villegas has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-five finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Villegas has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Villegas will look to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 35 -12 274 1 5 2 2 $1.9M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Villegas last competed at this event in 2015 and finished 32nd.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 595 yards longer than average.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Villegas has played i the last year (7,314 yards) is 282 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,596).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Villegas' Last Time Out

Villegas finished in the 15th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The RSM Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 46 par-4 holes at The RSM Classic placed him in the 57th percentile.

Villegas was better than 74% of the field at The RSM Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.40 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Villegas recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Villegas carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Villegas' nine birdies or better on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the tournament average (7.1).

At that last tournament, Villegas had a bogey or worse on four of 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

Villegas ended The RSM Classic registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 10 par-5s.

The field at The RSM Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 10 par-5s, but Villegas finished without one.

