Will Christian Watson score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET?

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

This year Watson has reeled in 28 passes on 53 targets for 422 yards and five TDs, averaging 46.9 yards per game.

Watson has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of nine games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Christian Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9 7 71 2

