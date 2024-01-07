Dontayvion Wicks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Wicks' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Dontayvion Wicks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Wicks has been targeted 51 times and has 33 catches for 520 yards (15.8 per reception) and two TDs, plus one carry for one yard.

Keep an eye on Wicks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Dontayvion Wicks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 28 Rec; 422 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Luke Musgrave (LP/kidney): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Wicks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 33 520 184 2 15.8

Wicks Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.