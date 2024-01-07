With the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Dontayvion Wicks a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wicks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' stat line shows 33 catches for 520 yards and two scores. He posts 37.1 yards receiving per game.

Wicks has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0 Week 13 Chiefs 4 3 43 0 Week 14 @Giants 6 2 20 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 7 6 97 0 Week 16 @Panthers 2 2 29 1

Rep Dontayvion Wicks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.