The Wright State Raiders (10-6) carry a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3), winners of six straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.

Green Bay is 8-0 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.

The Raiders record 13.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Phoenix allow (58.6).

Wright State has a 10-4 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

Green Bay has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

This year the Raiders are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix concede.

The Phoenix shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede.

Green Bay Leaders

Bailey Butler: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50) Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 50.7 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

11.1 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Maddy Schreiber: 12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.8 PTS, 52.7 FG%

Green Bay Schedule