Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Horizon League, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 25-4

13-3 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: L 106-98 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Oakland

Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-8 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 79-73 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Wright State

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-8 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 151st

151st Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: W 106-98 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Robert Morris

@ Robert Morris Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Youngstown State

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

11-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: W 75-65 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cleveland State

Current Record: 11-6 | Projected Record: 18-12

11-6 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 189th

189th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: W 88-85 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Milwaukee

@ Milwaukee Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Green Bay

Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-8 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: L 79-73 vs Oakland

Next Game

Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 12-17

8-8 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 208th

208th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 88-85 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oakland

@ Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Milwaukee

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 13-16

8-8 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: W 84-61 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Robert Morris

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-11 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: W 92-48 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 0-17 | Projected Record: 1-30

0-17 | 1-30 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: L 84-61 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 5-12 | Projected Record: 2-26

5-12 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 75-65 vs Youngstown State

Next Game