With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Jayden Reed a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reed will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed has posted 60 catches for 681 yards, tops on his team, and eight TDs. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 45.4 yards receiving per game.

Reed has a touchdown catch in six of 15 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0 Week 12 @Lions 8 4 34 1 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 10 8 27 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 8 6 52 1 Week 17 @Vikings 8 6 89 2

Rep Jayden Reed with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.