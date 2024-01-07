Jordan Love will be facing the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

This year, Love has passed for 3,843 yards (240.2 per game), going 345-for-547 (63.1%) and tallying 30 TDs with 11 picks. On 47 carries, Love has rushed for 248 yards, producing four TDs and averaging 15.5 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Love and the Packers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Love vs. the Bears

Love vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 245 PASS YPG / PASS TD Three opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up 16 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Nine opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Chicago in 2023.

Four players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bears this season.

The pass defense of the Bears is giving up 233.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Opponents of the Bears have put up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Bears' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Packers vs Bears on Fubo!

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 253.5 (-115)

253.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-182)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Love with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Love Passing Insights

Love has gone over his passing yards total 11 times this year (68.8%).

The Packers have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Love's 7.0 yards per attempt rank 16th in the NFL.

Love has thrown for a touchdown in 15 of 16 games this year, with more than one TD pass 10 times.

He has 34 total touchdowns this season (85.0% of his team's 40 offensive TDs).

Love has attempted 87 passes in the red zone (51.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Love Rushing Insights

Love hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in seven of his 16 opportunities this season (43.8%).

Love has a rushing touchdown in four games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine carries in the red zone (11.0% of his team's 82 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 24-for-33 / 256 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 17-for-28 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 29-for-39 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.