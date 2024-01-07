Two sliding squads hit the court when the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-11) host the Milwaukee Panthers (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET. The Norse will look to halt a five-game losing streak against the Panthers, who have lost three straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers average 10.2 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Norse allow (77.4).
  • Milwaukee is 3-0 when it scores more than 77.4 points.
  • Northern Kentucky's record is 1-2 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Norse record 62.6 points per game, equal to what the Panthers allow.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.
  • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 62.6 points, it is 6-2.
  • The Norse shoot 40.4% from the field, the same percentage the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers make 42.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the Norse's defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 17.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)
  • Kamy Peppler: 11 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.8 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (34-for-101)
  • Anna Lutz: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Jada Donaldson: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 7.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/30/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 65-55 Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 Cleveland State L 64-59 Klotsche Center
1/5/2024 @ Wright State L 77-70 Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
1/11/2024 Robert Morris - Klotsche Center
1/13/2024 Youngstown State - Klotsche Center

