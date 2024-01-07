Division rivals Green Bay (8-8) and Chicago (7-9) will meet in a matchup of NFC North teams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 46 in the contest.

Interested in live betting the Packers/Bears matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Packers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Packers have had the lead eight times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have had the lead eight times, have been losing five times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have won the third quarter in 10 games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Packers have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

After 16 games this year, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter eight times and won eight times.

Packers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have led after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in seven games (1-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Bears have had the lead six times, have trailed seven times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.3 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.6 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in two games.

