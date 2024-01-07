At Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears in a battle featuring a pair of the biggest stars in football, starting at 4:25 PM ET.

Most of the key contributors for the Packers and the Bears will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Packers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +750

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Romeo Doubs - - 33.5 (-113) Aaron Jones - 64.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 28.5 (-113) Jordan Love 246.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) - Jayden Reed - - 44.5 (-113) Christian Watson - - 32.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 68.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 58.5 (-113) 9.5 (-106) Justin Fields 203.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.