The Green Bay Packers (8-8) are listed as 3-point favorites when they host the Chicago Bears (7-9) in an NFC North matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Lambeau Field. This contest has a listed total of 44 points.

The Packers' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup against Bears. The betting insights and trends for the Bears can be found in this article before they play the Packers.

Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3) 44 -160 +135 FanDuel Packers (-3) 44.5 -162 +136

Green Bay vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

CBS

Packers vs. Bears Betting Insights

Green Bay is 8-8-0 ATS this season.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Packers have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Green Bay games have gone over the point total on 10 of 16 occasions (62.5%).

Chicago has beaten the spread eight times in 16 games.

As 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 5-3-1 against the spread.

Chicago has seen nine of its 16 games go over the point total.

