Romeo Doubs will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Doubs has hauled in 59 passes (on 95 targets) for 674 yards (to average 42.1 per game). He has eight receiving TDs so far this year.

Doubs vs. the Bears

Doubs vs the Bears (since 2021): 2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 27 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 233.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense ranks 29th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (29 total passing TDs).

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Doubs Receiving Insights

Doubs, in five of 16 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Doubs has been targeted on 95 of his team's 549 passing attempts this season (17.3% target share).

He has 674 receiving yards on 95 targets to rank 84th in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored eight of his team's 40 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Doubs has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (19.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

