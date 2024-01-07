When the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Romeo Doubs hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Doubs' stat line reveals 59 catches for 674 yards and eight scores. He puts up 42.1 yards per game, having been targeted 95 times.

In seven of 16 games this season, Doubs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0 Week 14 @Giants 7 4 32 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 3 3 30 0 Week 16 @Panthers 5 4 79 1 Week 17 @Vikings 6 3 28 0

