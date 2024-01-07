The field for the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii will feature Sahith Theegala. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from January 4-7.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Theegala Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sahith Theegala Insights

Theegala has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Theegala has won one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Theegala finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -5 280 1 19 3 5 $5.8M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The most recent time Theegala played this event was in 2023, and he finished 33rd.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,596-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Plantation Course at Kapalua have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Theegala has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,334 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.9).

Theegala shot better than just 29% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Theegala carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the tournament average was 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Theegala carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Theegala's six birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

At that most recent competition, Theegala carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Theegala finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Theegala underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

