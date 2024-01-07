The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will look to build on a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 51 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 51 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.
  • South Carolina is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Gamecocks record 33 more points per game (90.8) than the Bulldogs give up (57.8).
  • South Carolina is 13-0 when scoring more than 57.8 points.
  • Mississippi State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 90.8 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 17.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

South Carolina Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)
  • Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
  • Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)
  • Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green W 93-62 Stroh Center
12/30/2023 @ East Carolina W 73-36 Minges Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Florida W 89-66 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/7/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/11/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
1/15/2024 Kentucky - Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Colorado State W 82-75 Moby Arena
12/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 99-35 Humphrey Coliseum
1/4/2024 Vanderbilt L 71-66 Humphrey Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
1/11/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/14/2024 Ole Miss - Humphrey Coliseum

