Wisconsin vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Sunday's contest at State Farm Center has the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-6) going head-to-head against the Wisconsin Badgers (7-6) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Badgers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 69-57 loss to Nebraska.
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 70, Wisconsin 65
Other Big Ten Predictions
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers notched their signature win of the season on November 14, when they secured a 66-64 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.
- The Badgers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).
Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on November 14
- 82-72 over Boston College (No. 89) on November 25
- 78-55 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 185) on December 13
- 62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 212) on November 7
- 74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 231) on November 9
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 36.5 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.9 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Brooke Schramek: 9.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
- Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 65.8 points per game (189th in college basketball) and giving up 65.8 (221st in college basketball).
- In 2023-24, Wisconsin has averaged 57.3 points per game in Big Ten play, and 65.8 overall.
