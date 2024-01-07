Wisconsin vs. Illinois January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-4) play a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at State Farm Center. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Ronnie Porter: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Serah Williams: 16.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Brooke Schramek: 10.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sania Copeland: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.