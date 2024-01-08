The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (17-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and KJZZ

BSWI and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 124 - Jazz 114

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)

Bucks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-9.7)

Bucks (-9.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.6

The Jazz (21-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.7% of the time, 15.1% more often than the Bucks (15-21-0) this year.

Milwaukee (3-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (27.3%) than Utah (1-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (25%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (61.1% of the time) than Utah (51.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 12-19, while the Bucks are 25-10 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been led by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 124.3 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points allowed (119.5 per contest).

Milwaukee is averaging 44.3 boards per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

The Bucks rank 14th in the NBA with 26.2 dimes per game.

Milwaukee ranks 15th in the NBA at 13 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.5 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

With 14.1 threes per game, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA. They own a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks eighth in the league.

