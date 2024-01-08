The Utah Jazz (12-18), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (22-8). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ.

Bucks vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, KJZZ

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.6 points, 11.0 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 59.8% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard posts 26.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Brook Lopez puts up 12.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 13.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Khris Middleton puts up 13.5 points, 4.6 boards and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen provides 23.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Jazz.

On a per-game basis, Collin Sexton gets the Jazz 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

John Collins gets the Jazz 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Talen Horton-Tucker this year.

The Jazz are getting 7.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this season.

Bucks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Bucks Jazz 124.5 Points Avg. 113.0 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.4 49.9% Field Goal % 45.6% 38.0% Three Point % 35.7%

