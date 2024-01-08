The Milwaukee Bucks (25-11) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (17-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and KJZZ. The point total in the matchup is set at 245.5.

Bucks vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 245.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 36 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points 18 times.

The average total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 243.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks' ATS record is 15-21-0 this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 25 out of the 35 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.

Milwaukee has been at least a -600 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The Bucks have a 85.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs Jazz Additional Info

Bucks vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 18 50% 124.3 238.9 119.5 238.2 238.6 Jazz 7 18.9% 114.6 238.9 118.7 238.2 231.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

Four of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-12-0) than it does in road games (8-9-0).

The Bucks score 124.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 118.7 the Jazz give up.

Milwaukee has a 14-10 record against the spread and a 20-4 record overall when putting up more than 118.7 points.

Bucks vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Bucks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 15-21 3-8 22-14 Jazz 21-16 1-3 19-18

Bucks vs. Jazz Point Insights

Bucks Jazz 124.3 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 14-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 20-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 119.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 6-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-6 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.