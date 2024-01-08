Marinette County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goodman-Pembine at Three Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Three Lakes, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
