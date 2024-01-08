The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4), who have +120 odds, on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Stars Betting Trends

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 38 games this season.

The Stars have won 60.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (21-14).

The Wild have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 16.7%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 13-5 (winning 72.2% of the time).

Minnesota has six games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 1-5 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 3.8 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.8 3.2 4 15.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3 3 8 25.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.