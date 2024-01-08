Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) go on the road to play the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX. The Stars have lost three straight games.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+120)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been made an underdog 18 times this season, and won three, or 16.7%, of those games.
- Minnesota has gone 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota's games this season have had over 6 goals 21 of 38 times.
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|136 (4th)
|Goals
|113 (23rd)
|119 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|121 (18th)
|25 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (17th)
|18 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota possesses a 5-5-0 record versus the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up over its last 10 contests.
- Minnesota has hit the over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild have the league's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (113 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Wild have allowed 121 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -8.
