Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Stars on January 8, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wild vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Mats Zuccarello has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with six goals and 23 assists.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Bruins
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Joel Eriksson Ek has 26 points so far, including 15 goals and 11 assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 39 points. He has 13 goals and 26 assists this season.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Jan. 6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.9 per game).
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Jan. 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
