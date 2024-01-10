Green Bay vs. IUPUI January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) facing the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Noah Reynolds: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elijah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Hall: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Douglas Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rich Byhre: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Green Bay vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|IUPUI Rank
|IUPUI AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|324th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|63.5
|347th
|315th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|70th
|356th
|29.9
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|313th
|362nd
|3.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|348th
|9.8
|Assists
|11.8
|295th
|289th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.2
|219th
