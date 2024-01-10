The Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) play a fellow Big East team, the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Marquette vs. Butler Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kam Jones: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK David Joplin: 9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Chase Ross: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Butler Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Posh Alexander: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Davis: 12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Marquette vs. Butler Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 101st 78.5 Points Scored 83.2 36th 73rd 66.3 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 302nd 33.5 Rebounds 38.6 99th 314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 89th 8.5 3pt Made 8.1 126th 70th 15.8 Assists 15.2 93rd 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 10.4 70th

