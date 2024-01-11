Bucks vs. Celtics January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (24-6) will look to knock off their closest rival in that conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8), at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 30.6 points, 11 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard averages 25.8 points, 6.9 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
- Brook Lopez posts 12.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis posts 13.2 points, 7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Khris Middleton averages 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He's also draining 47% of his shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- Derrick White is putting up 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He's draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 53.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Al Horford gives the Celtics 7.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 1 block.
Bucks vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Celtics
|125.2
|Points Avg.
|120.3
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.3
|50.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.1%
|38.3%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
